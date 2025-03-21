ASHA Workers in Kerala Intensify Hunger Strike

Protests by ASHA workers in Kerala have escalated to an indefinite hunger strike as they demand improved wages and retirement benefits. The strike continues as negotiations with the state's LDF-led government have failed to yield results.

Congress leader K C Venugopal raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday, pushing for intervention by Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Venugopal sought Nadda's support in resolving the workers' ongoing agitation.

Despite plans for a meeting, Kerala state Health Minister Veena George was unable to meet Nadda during her recent Delhi visit. Meanwhile, Nadda invited Venugopal to discuss the matter further in his office, emphasizing that the issue needs detailed deliberation.

