ASHA Workers in Kerala Intensify Hunger Strike

In Kerala, ASHA workers have intensified their protest with an indefinite hunger strike demanding better wages and benefits. Congress leader K C Venugopal brought the issue to the Lok Sabha, prompting Health Minister J P Nadda to propose discussions. The protest persists amid failed talks with the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:49 IST
Protests by ASHA workers in Kerala have escalated to an indefinite hunger strike as they demand improved wages and retirement benefits. The strike continues as negotiations with the state's LDF-led government have failed to yield results.

Congress leader K C Venugopal raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday, pushing for intervention by Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Venugopal sought Nadda's support in resolving the workers' ongoing agitation.

Despite plans for a meeting, Kerala state Health Minister Veena George was unable to meet Nadda during her recent Delhi visit. Meanwhile, Nadda invited Venugopal to discuss the matter further in his office, emphasizing that the issue needs detailed deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

