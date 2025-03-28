Left Menu

Health Headlines: Delayed Laws, Market Woes, and Emerging Treatments

The proposed UK assisted dying law may be delayed until 2029, raising doubts about its future. Novo Nordisk's shares tumble as it loses edge in the obesity drug market to Eli Lilly. Meanwhile, urgent funding is needed for global child malnutrition programs, warns the World Food Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:29 IST
The proposed assisted dying law for terminally ill people in the UK risks being delayed until 2029, raising concerns among supporters. The potential delay comes despite a historic vote in favor of the legislation, which would align the UK with countries like Australia and Canada in allowing assisted dying as a significant social reform.

Novo Nordisk, a leader in the obesity drug market, faces a challenging month as its shares fell by 25% amid heightened competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly. This comes after its weight-loss injection, Wegovy, temporarily crowned it as Europe's most valuable company until overtaken by SAP and LVMH.

The World Food Programme warns that without urgent financial support, child malnutrition programs in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Syria could soon be suspended. Executive Director Cindy McCain emphasizes the critical need for action to prevent lifelong suffering for millions of children due to malnutrition, as governments convene at a summit in Paris.

