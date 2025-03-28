Left Menu

AIIMS: A Pillar of Quality Healthcare Amidst Growing Demand

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the commitment to quality healthcare at AIIMS amidst patient influx. He highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, providing insurance to 62 crore people. Efforts to expand coverage and update the scheme are ongoing, including the inclusion of bone-marrow transplants.

Updated: 28-03-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:23 IST
Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured that AIIMS, known for its high-quality healthcare services, maintains its standards despite the increasing number of patients. He highlighted the expansion of health insurance to 62 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which offers Rs 5 lakh coverage per family annually.

During a Lok Sabha session, Nadda referred to AIIMS as a brand that must uphold its reputation. He noted the historical establishment and recent expansion of AIIMS under different administrations to cater to rising demands. New AIIMS continue to be set up, reflecting the growing demand for healthcare services across India.

Responding to inquiries about AB-PMJAY, Nadda revealed ongoing improvements to the scheme, such as the recent inclusion of bone-marrow transplants. The scheme's eligibility criteria have expanded to cover more families, accounting for population growth and adding ASHA and Anganwadi workers to its beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

