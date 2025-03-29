Mumbai Crackdown: Arrests in Illegal E-Cigarette Trade
Three individuals were arrested in south Mumbai for allegedly trading banned e-cigarettes. Authorities seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 22.55 lakh during a raid. The arrests were made under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, which bans various activities related to e-cigarettes due to their harmful effects.
In a significant crackdown, police in south Mumbai apprehended three individuals for their involvement in the illicit trade of e-cigarettes, an official announced on Saturday.
The operation led to the seizure of e-cigarettes valued at Rs 22.55 lakh from an establishment located on Bara Imam Road in the Do Taki area, as confirmed by a representative from the JJ Marg police station.
The suspects, identified as Nasir Hussain Khan, Farhan Ismail Mansoori, and Kazim Kamran Khan, were detained under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act. This 2019 legislation prohibits all activities related to electronic cigarettes, owing to their potential health risks and attraction to the youth.
