Breakthrough Needed: Insurance Access for Disabled Persons Lags Behind

A recent nationwide survey conducted by rights groups reveals that 82% of persons with disabilities are without any form of insurance coverage, with 42% unaware of the government's health scheme Ayushman Bharat. The findings were shared at the National Disability Network Meeting, where stakeholders gathered to discuss systemic barriers.

The 'Ayushman for All' campaign by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) highlighted that only 28% of disabled individuals have applied for the scheme, despite its intent to offer health coverage to vulnerable demographics. Arman Ali, NCPEDP Executive Director, emphasized the necessity of health insurance as not just a privilege but a survival requirement.

Experts call for unconditional coverage under Ayushman Bharat, pointing to financial burdens exacerbated by inaccessible policies. Other issues discussed included access to justice and the political representation of disabled persons, with activists stressing the urgency of inclusive healthcare policies to ensure health equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)