Britain Braces for Impact: U.S. Tariff Tensions

The United Kingdom is bracing for impact as President Donald Trump of the United States plans to implement global tariffs that could affect multiple nations, including Britain, as early as this week. The British government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is actively preparing for any potential outcomes that may arise from this announcement.

Negotiations between Britain and the United States are ongoing in hopes of establishing a new economic deal that would avert the tariffs that Trump is expected to announce by Wednesday. The diplomatic discourse aims to safeguard Britain's economic interests amid these developments.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Starmer confirmed the UK's preparation strategy on Monday, emphasizing that Britain expects to be impacted by this significant policy shift. The spokesman reiterated the government's commitment to addressing all eventualities as they navigate this complex international economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)