States Sue Over Sudden COVID-19 Grant Cuts

A coalition of Democratic-led states has taken legal action against the Trump administration over the abrupt cancellation of $11 billion in federal grants. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys general and governors from 23 states and the District of Columbia, argues the administration had no authority to revoke the funds.

The grants had been crucial for tracking and controlling diseases like measles and bird flu, as well as supporting mental health services and addiction treatment. The cuts were enacted under the oversight of the newly appointed Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Department of Health and Human Services defended the cuts, stating that COVID-19 no longer poses a significant threat, and taxpayer dollars should not be spent on measures outliving their intended purpose. Despite this, states remain concerned over the impact of losing these vital resources.

