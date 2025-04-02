Left Menu

Shockwaves Through Health Sector: Major Overhaul Slashes US HHS Workforce

The US Health and Human Services Department is undergoing major cuts, eliminating thousands of jobs. This overhaul, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aims to focus more on disease prevention. It involves massive restructuring across key agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH.

Updated: 02-04-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 03:43 IST
In a sweeping and controversial move, the US Health and Human Services Department has announced the elimination of thousands of jobs as part of a major overhaul. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that this restructuring aims to shift the department's focus towards disease prevention.

The changes have sent shockwaves through key institutions under HHS, including the CDC, FDA, and NIH, with layoffs affecting researchers, scientists, doctors, and senior leaders. As a result, the federal government loses a wealth of experience and expertise in medical research, drug approval, and several health-related areas.

While Kennedy's plan is poised to save $1.8 billion annually, critics warn that these cuts could jeopardize crucial health services during natural disasters or disease outbreaks, with state and local health bodies also feeling the financial strain from recent HHS budget pullbacks.

