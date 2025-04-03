Transforming Epilepsy Awareness: A Community Call to Action

Epilepsy, a common yet stigmatized neurological disorder affecting 50 million people worldwide, remains underserved in India due to social misconceptions and lack of awareness. At Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, a recent health talk addressed these issues, drawing attention to seizure warning signs and prevention strategies to combat misbeliefs surrounding the condition.

Dr. Swati Patil highlighted that shedding the stigma associated with epilepsy is crucial for improving treatment adherence and preventing life-threatening situations. Meanwhile, Dr. Shivakumar R emphasized the importance of staying calm during a seizure, noting the variability in seizure presentations and stressing timely intervention for effective management.

The event also showcased advancements in epilepsy treatment, as Dr. Aditya Kulkarni and Dr. Ajay Hegde discussed rapid-response medications and surgical options for drug-resistant cases. This initiative aims to educate and empower families and communities, transforming fear into compassion and comprehensive care.

