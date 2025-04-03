Left Menu

Transforming Epilepsy Awareness: A Community Call to Action

Epilepsy affects millions globally, yet stigma hinders treatment, particularly in rural India. Experts at Manipal Hospital's event emphasized recognizing warning signs and the importance of proper management to improve quality of life. The initiative fosters community education to replace fear with understanding and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:00 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Epilepsy, a common yet stigmatized neurological disorder affecting 50 million people worldwide, remains underserved in India due to social misconceptions and lack of awareness. At Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, a recent health talk addressed these issues, drawing attention to seizure warning signs and prevention strategies to combat misbeliefs surrounding the condition.

Dr. Swati Patil highlighted that shedding the stigma associated with epilepsy is crucial for improving treatment adherence and preventing life-threatening situations. Meanwhile, Dr. Shivakumar R emphasized the importance of staying calm during a seizure, noting the variability in seizure presentations and stressing timely intervention for effective management.

The event also showcased advancements in epilepsy treatment, as Dr. Aditya Kulkarni and Dr. Ajay Hegde discussed rapid-response medications and surgical options for drug-resistant cases. This initiative aims to educate and empower families and communities, transforming fear into compassion and comprehensive care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

