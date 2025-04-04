Pioneering Partnership Targets Sickle Cell Anaemia in Jharkhand
The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has teamed with Tata Trust Foundation and the National Health Mission to screen Jharkhand's population for Sickle Cell Anaemia, aiming for early detection and increased awareness. The initiative is part of a nationwide mission to eliminate the disease by 2047.
In a groundbreaking initiative, the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) announced a partnership with Tata Trust Foundation and the National Health Mission to screen the population of Jharkhand for Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA). The collaboration aims to identify and address the prevalent genetic disorder across the state.
This tripartite agreement will facilitate early detection and boost awareness, thus transforming the public health landscape of Jharkhand. The effort is expected to make significant strides toward the elimination of SCA in the region as part of a broader national mission.
Launched in July 2023, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission targets eradication by 2047 through widespread screening in central India. The innovative Dried Blood Spot PCR test developed by CSIR provides a cost-effective approach to tackle this challenge, particularly in tribal areas.
