Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership Targets Sickle Cell Anaemia in Jharkhand

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has teamed with Tata Trust Foundation and the National Health Mission to screen Jharkhand's population for Sickle Cell Anaemia, aiming for early detection and increased awareness. The initiative is part of a nationwide mission to eliminate the disease by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:04 IST
Pioneering Partnership Targets Sickle Cell Anaemia in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) announced a partnership with Tata Trust Foundation and the National Health Mission to screen the population of Jharkhand for Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA). The collaboration aims to identify and address the prevalent genetic disorder across the state.

This tripartite agreement will facilitate early detection and boost awareness, thus transforming the public health landscape of Jharkhand. The effort is expected to make significant strides toward the elimination of SCA in the region as part of a broader national mission.

Launched in July 2023, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission targets eradication by 2047 through widespread screening in central India. The innovative Dried Blood Spot PCR test developed by CSIR provides a cost-effective approach to tackle this challenge, particularly in tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025