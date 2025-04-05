Unveiling the Power of Akkermansia muciniphila: The Gut's Friendly Bacteria
Akkermansia muciniphila, residing in the large intestine, is pivotal for gut health. It maintains gut barrier functions and interacts with the immune system to prevent diseases. Research reveals its enzyme-driven energy extraction from mucin, and links lower levels to metabolic diseases. A high-fibre diet supports its crucial role.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In Birmingham, researchers have unveiled the critical role of Akkermansia muciniphila, a beneficial bacteria residing in our large intestine. Known for maintaining the gut barrier, it plays a pivotal role in overall health, highlighting the relationship between diet, metabolism, and intestinal wellbeing.
Often feeding on mucin, the bacterium uses a complex suite of 66 enzymes to extract the necessary energy. This discovery marks a significant stride in understanding how these microbes interact within the gut ecosystem. Disturbances in its population can lead to health issues like obesity and inflammatory diseases.
Evidence shows that a high-fibre diet supports Akkermansia muciniphila's functions, as it thrives on byproducts of fiber digestion. The research underscores the bacterium's importance in probiotic development and offers insights into metabolic disease prevention, emphasizing dietary implications on microbiome health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Christian Abégan: Championing Sustainable Food Systems and Healthy Diets with WFP
Delhi govt allocates Rs 210 cr for giving nutrients kits, allowance of Rs 21,000 to expecting mothers: CM Rekha Gupta.
Boost Your Diet with Promilk: Mother Dairy's Protein-Rich Revolution
Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Healthy Aging with 'The Commonsense Diet'
AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat