Jammu and Kashmir Launches Pioneering Anti-Drug Campaign

The Jammu and Kashmir government launched a five-month campaign to combat drug abuse, involving 6,776 events and 5,923 trained resource persons. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and awareness. The initiative features a web portal for centralizing awareness actions and real-time updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated an ambitious five-month campaign aimed at combating drug abuse across the Union Territory. This move, involving over 6,776 planned events, marks a significant step in the government's effort to eradicate the menace, according to an official spokesperson.

Launched by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan, the campaign showcases the government's unwavering commitment to raising drug-related awareness and providing rehabilitation resources. The initiative incorporates a newly launched web portal designed to enhance transparency and provide real-time updates on campaign activities.

During a post-launch review meeting, Dulloo emphasized the need for inclusive public participation and high-quality, empathetic outreach efforts. He urged local administrations to foster innovative and localized engagement strategies to ensure the campaign's success. The initiative aims to address drug abuse at its core, combining awareness with crucial support mechanisms, such as counseling and rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

