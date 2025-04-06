Tragic Childbirth: Investigation Launched After Woman Dies at Home

A 35-year-old woman named Asma tragically lost her life during childbirth at her rented residence in north Kerala on Sunday morning. Asma, a native of Chattiparambu, died while delivering her fifth child, according to local police reports.

Following the distressing incident, her husband, identified as Sirajudheen, transported her body to their Perumbavoor home in Ernakulam district. The Perumbavoor police were alerted promptly and they moved the body to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital for further examination.

A thorough investigation has been launched by the Malappuram police to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. As part of the inquiry, statements from Asma's relatives will be recorded, while Perumbavoor police provide assistance with the preliminary investigation.

