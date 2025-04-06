Pope Francis Returns: A Reappearance in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis appeared in public for the first time after his recent hospital stay due to double pneumonia. His reappearance at the Vatican drew attention as he greeted the public in St. Peter's Square from a wheelchair.

The 88-year-old pontiff, seen with a small oxygen hose under his nose, left Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks, overcoming what has been considered the most serious health crisis in his papacy of 12 years.

Francis, in an unannounced appearance, took his place in front of the main altar, offering brief but poignant words to the crowd, expressing gratitude and wishing a happy Sunday to the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)