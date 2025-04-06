Growing Measles Crisis Sparks Urgent Action

In a troubling development, a second child has died from measles in Texas, adding urgency to the ongoing public health debate over vaccines. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to visit the state, as hundreds of cases have been reported recently, igniting concerns among health officials.

The 8-year-old girl succumbed to 'measles pulmonary failure' in Lubbock, marking it the second measles-related death in the U.S. since 2014. This news, initially reported by Axios, has brought vaccine hesitancy and its consequences under intense scrutiny, especially as Kennedy, known for his skepticism, plans to attend the child's funeral.

Pediatricians are pushing back against anti-vaccine rhetoric, emphasizing that vitamin supplements cannot replace vaccinations. Meanwhile, the CDC has reported a spike in cases, with 607 nationwide, many among unvaccinated individuals. This surge comes as states like New Mexico and Colorado also battle outbreaks, raising alarms about public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)