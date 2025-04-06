Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India Lends Lifeline to Quake-hit Myanmar

India's Operation Brahma has been a critical lifeline for Myanmar after a devastating earthquake. Headed by the Indian Army, a field hospital in Mandalay has treated over 800 patients. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing praised India for its vital humanitarian aid amid ongoing relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:05 IST
Operation Brahma: India Lends Lifeline to Quake-hit Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive humanitarian effort, India's 'Operation Brahma' has extended crucial support to Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, claiming over 3,000 lives. The Indian Army's field hospital in Mandalay has treated more than 800 patients and conducted numerous surgeries.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, expressed gratitude for India's rapid and effective response during a visit to the hospital. The facility symbolizes India's enduring commitment to humanitarian values and its friendship with Myanmar, providing essential medical assistance.

India's relief mission, strengthened by the spirit 'Sarve Santu Niramayah,' continues robustly, with medical teams performing numerous procedures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Senior General Min emphasizes the collaborative efforts to address the situation's aftermath, underscoring India's commitment to international cooperation and disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025