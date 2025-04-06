Operation Brahma: India Lends Lifeline to Quake-hit Myanmar

In a decisive humanitarian effort, India's 'Operation Brahma' has extended crucial support to Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, claiming over 3,000 lives. The Indian Army's field hospital in Mandalay has treated more than 800 patients and conducted numerous surgeries.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, expressed gratitude for India's rapid and effective response during a visit to the hospital. The facility symbolizes India's enduring commitment to humanitarian values and its friendship with Myanmar, providing essential medical assistance.

India's relief mission, strengthened by the spirit 'Sarve Santu Niramayah,' continues robustly, with medical teams performing numerous procedures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Senior General Min emphasizes the collaborative efforts to address the situation's aftermath, underscoring India's commitment to international cooperation and disaster relief.

