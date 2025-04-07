Sun Pharma Launches Revolutionary Treatment for Erosive Esophagitis in India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries introduced Fexuclue, a new medication for treating Erosive Esophagitis, in India. This PCAB drug aims to address the unmet needs in treatment. Rights were acquired from Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical. A Phase 3 study showed over 95% healing success within 8 weeks for adult Indian patients.
- Country:
- India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced the launch of a new medication named Fexuclue, specifically designed to treat all grades of Erosive Esophagitis in India.
The medication features Fexuprazan tablets (40 mg), a potassium-competitive acid blocker, marking a new treatment avenue for adults suffering from this condition. The drug is a part of a licensing agreement with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical, under which the latter will receive milestone and royalty payments.
The phase 3 study conducted showed promising results, with over 95% of patients experiencing Esophagitis healing after eight weeks. Despite this progress, shares of Sun Pharma saw a decline, closing 2.97% lower on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring India’s Brave Hearts: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru
India Eyes BIMSTEC Diplomacy Amidst Bangladesh Tensions
Boeing Cuts Jobs at Indian Engineering Hub Amid Global Workforce Restructure
Kapil Sibal bats for formal structure for INDIA bloc with spokespersons to represent its views.
Political Tug-of-War: Delimitation Debate in Southern India