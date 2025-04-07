Sun Pharma Launches Revolutionary Treatment for Erosive Esophagitis in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced the launch of a new medication named Fexuclue, specifically designed to treat all grades of Erosive Esophagitis in India.

The medication features Fexuprazan tablets (40 mg), a potassium-competitive acid blocker, marking a new treatment avenue for adults suffering from this condition. The drug is a part of a licensing agreement with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical, under which the latter will receive milestone and royalty payments.

The phase 3 study conducted showed promising results, with over 95% of patients experiencing Esophagitis healing after eight weeks. Despite this progress, shares of Sun Pharma saw a decline, closing 2.97% lower on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)