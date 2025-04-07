Left Menu

Tragic Maternal Death Raises Concerns in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George labeled a childbirth-related death in Malappuram as a potential act of murder. The incident highlights emerging negative trends in society, despite Kerala's low maternal and infant mortality rates. The case has prompted further investigation and concerns about maternal health in the state.

  Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George voiced deep concern over the death of a woman due to excessive bleeding during childbirth at her rented home in Malappuram district, likening it to a 'deliberate act of murder.'

During the state-level inauguration of World Health Day celebrations, George pointed out Kerala's reputation for having the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates. Despite this, emerging negative trends, like the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman in Malappuram, are cause for concern.

George revealed that preliminary investigations indicated that the woman, Asma, suffered from bleeding for almost three hours, underscoring the seriousness of the incident. The police were alerted after her husband, Sirajudheen, transported her body to Perumbavoor. The minister emphasized Kerala's success in reducing maternal and infant deaths is due to dedicated healthcare workers, scientific interventions, and supportive government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

