Unmasking the 'Fake' Cardiologist: A Medical Scandal Unfolds

A fake cardiologist, accused of forgery and implicated in multiple deaths, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh. The alleged fraud involves surgeries performed at a missionary hospital and the renowned Apollo Hospital. Authorities are probing the suspect's credentials and the hospital's role in these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:45 IST
cardiologist
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking scandal involving a 'fake' cardiologist has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, leading to an investigation into several patient deaths, including that of a former assembly speaker. The suspect, Narendra John Camm, allegedly operated without a valid medical degree, prompting questions about regulatory lapses.

According to Pradeep Shukla, his father, former Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla, died after surgery performed by the accused in 2006. The son urges for accountability, claiming that the suspect's actions were tantamount to murder and demanding scrutiny on Apollo Hospital's hiring practices.

The Apollo Hospital in Chhattisgarh, where Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav—also known as Camm—was employed, now faces scrutiny over its role in this debacle. Despite the passage of nearly two decades, authorities are actively gathering information for a potential high-level probe into these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

