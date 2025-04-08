India's Nursing Surge: A Booming Demand Beyond Metros

India is experiencing a significant surge in demand for nurses, with job postings increasing by 44% since March 2020, according to a report by Indeed. This trend is particularly notable in tier II and smaller cities, indicating a shift in healthcare hiring patterns.

Cities like Ulhasnagar and regions such as Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh are emerging as unexpected hubs for nursing opportunities. This decentralization of healthcare hiring suggests an expansion of care infrastructure beyond major metro areas.

While domestic demand remains robust, international interest is also rising. Outbound clicks on nurse job postings abroad rose by 22.5%, with the United States capturing the most attention. Despite this, India remains the primary focus for potential health workers.

