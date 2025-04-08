Left Menu

India's Nursing Surge: A Booming Demand Beyond Metros

A 44% rise in nursing job postings across India, especially in tier II and smaller cities, reveals a growing demand for healthcare professionals. The trend indicates decentralization in healthcare hiring, with significant opportunities in cities like Ulhasnagar and Tamil Nadu. Global interest also increases, particularly towards the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is experiencing a significant surge in demand for nurses, with job postings increasing by 44% since March 2020, according to a report by Indeed. This trend is particularly notable in tier II and smaller cities, indicating a shift in healthcare hiring patterns.

Cities like Ulhasnagar and regions such as Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh are emerging as unexpected hubs for nursing opportunities. This decentralization of healthcare hiring suggests an expansion of care infrastructure beyond major metro areas.

While domestic demand remains robust, international interest is also rising. Outbound clicks on nurse job postings abroad rose by 22.5%, with the United States capturing the most attention. Despite this, India remains the primary focus for potential health workers.

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

