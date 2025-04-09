Cholera Crisis Worsens in South Sudan Amid U.S. Aid Cuts
Eight cholera-infected people, including five children, died in South Sudan following U.S. aid cuts that forced local health services to close. The charity Save the Children attributes the deaths to U.S. aid reductions under President Trump. Experts warn of dire humanitarian consequences from such funding cuts.
A fresh cholera crisis is gripping South Sudan, leading to tragic fatalities as U.S. aid cuts severely impact local healthcare facilities. According to the UK-based charity Save the Children, eight individuals, including five children, perished during a desperate trek to find medical help.
These deaths have sparked outrage as they are directly linked to the cessation of U.S. aid under President Donald Trump. The cuts, aimed at reviewing alignment with Trump's 'America First' policy, have crippled health services, with over 90% of USAID's contracts annulled.
Aid agencies warn of looming widespread epidemics and worsening malnutrition due to reduced funding, as the country struggles with displacement and conflict. The World Health Organization has reported over 22,000 cholera cases, underscoring the gravity of the health crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Faces Life-Threatening Health Crisis
Another federal judge blocks Trump policy banning transgender troops in military
Resurgence of Measles: A Health Crisis Unfolds
Another federal judge blocks Trump policy banning transgender troops in military
Massive Overhaul: USAID Faces Major Restructuring Under Trump