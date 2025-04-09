Left Menu

Cholera Crisis Worsens in South Sudan Amid U.S. Aid Cuts

Eight cholera-infected people, including five children, died in South Sudan following U.S. aid cuts that forced local health services to close. The charity Save the Children attributes the deaths to U.S. aid reductions under President Trump. Experts warn of dire humanitarian consequences from such funding cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fresh cholera crisis is gripping South Sudan, leading to tragic fatalities as U.S. aid cuts severely impact local healthcare facilities. According to the UK-based charity Save the Children, eight individuals, including five children, perished during a desperate trek to find medical help.

These deaths have sparked outrage as they are directly linked to the cessation of U.S. aid under President Donald Trump. The cuts, aimed at reviewing alignment with Trump's 'America First' policy, have crippled health services, with over 90% of USAID's contracts annulled.

Aid agencies warn of looming widespread epidemics and worsening malnutrition due to reduced funding, as the country struggles with displacement and conflict. The World Health Organization has reported over 22,000 cholera cases, underscoring the gravity of the health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

