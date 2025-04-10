Left Menu

Vaping: The False Promise of Quitting Smoking

The anti-vaping group 'Mothers Against Vaping' warns against the misconception of vaping as a method to quit smoking. Studies from universities around the world, including California, Auckland, and Sydney, reveal that vaping may maintain nicotine addiction rather than aid in smoking cessation.

Vaping: The False Promise of Quitting Smoking
An anti-vaping organization has highlighted global studies illustrating that individuals who use vaping products face greater challenges in quitting smoking. They urge the nation's youth to resist the promotion of vaping as a step towards cigarette cessation.

'Mothers Against Vaping' emphasizes these insights, accusing manufacturers of falsely marketing vaping as a viable smoking cessation tool. The group references research from the University of California, University of Auckland, and University of Sydney.

Studies from these institutions challenge claims made by e-cigarette companies. The findings show that vaping does not substitute smoking among young people and may impede efforts to reduce adolescent smoking rates.

