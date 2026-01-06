Left Menu

Justice Served: Youth Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime

A POCSO court in Odisha sentenced Prashanta Bag to death for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The crime, committed 14 months prior, involved luring the victim under false pretenses before committing the heinous act. The court awarded compensation to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Odisha POCSO court has delivered a death sentence to Prashanta Bag, 20, for the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The conviction comes 14 months after the crime, where Bag lured the young victim with false promises.

Judge Dr. Kiran Kumar Pradhan also mandated a Rs 15 lakh compensation for the victim's family, emphasizing justice for the loss. The heinous crime unfolded when Bag, under the guise of catching fish, assaulted the girl and brutally ended her life in an isolated region.

The prosecution, supported by 37 witnesses and 55 documents, presented a compelling case leading to a swift conviction. Authorities affirm the verdict serves as a warning, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy for crimes against women and girls.

