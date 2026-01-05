AJSU's Bold Youth Campaign: Strengthening Ties One Home at a Time

The AJSU party has kicked off an ambitious membership campaign, titled 'Youth AJSU's Knock: To Every Home.' The primary purpose of this 90-day campaign is to spread the party's ideology throughout Ranchi and strengthen its grassroots presence by targeting every household.

According to Devsharan Bhagat, AJSU's Chief Spokesperson, the party has been instrumental in the fight for Jharkhand's creation and continues to be a beacon of hope for the state's development. The campaign is set to reach all 53 wards and aims to draw in 100,000 new members.

Central vice president Praveen Prabhakar highlighted that the party is actively addressing public issues, moving from street protests to legislative debates, notably over student scholarships. Sanjay Mehta, Central General Secretary, emphasized that AJSU's influence is growing within Ranchi's municipal areas as youth and student engagement rises.

