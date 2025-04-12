Left Menu

Counterfeit Thrombophob Ointments Seized in Delhi Raid

Delhi's Drugs Control Department seized counterfeit Thrombophob ointments worth over Rs 2.5 lakh from a wholesale drug outlet following a complaint by the manufacturer, Zydus Healthcare. A raid, led by Deputy Drugs Controllers, found 1,408 fake-labelled tubes, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:12 IST
Counterfeit Thrombophob Ointments Seized in Delhi Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Counterfeit Thrombophob ointments worth over Rs 2.5 lakh were seized by Delhi's Drugs Control Department in a raid on a wholesale drug outlet. The raid followed a complaint by Zydus Healthcare Limited, the authentic manufacturer of the ointment.

The ointment, used to treat thrombophlebitis, was found in fake versions after the department's intelligence cell traced the activity to a suspected wholesaler in Chandni Chowk. A team led by Deputy Drugs Controller and other officials acted on the information.

During the raid at Kyara Pharmaceutical, 1,408 ointment tubes were discovered with fake QR codes, confirming they were counterfeit. In compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1,288 tubes were seized, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025