Counterfeit Thrombophob Ointments Seized in Delhi Raid

Counterfeit Thrombophob ointments worth over Rs 2.5 lakh were seized by Delhi's Drugs Control Department in a raid on a wholesale drug outlet. The raid followed a complaint by Zydus Healthcare Limited, the authentic manufacturer of the ointment.

The ointment, used to treat thrombophlebitis, was found in fake versions after the department's intelligence cell traced the activity to a suspected wholesaler in Chandni Chowk. A team led by Deputy Drugs Controller and other officials acted on the information.

During the raid at Kyara Pharmaceutical, 1,408 ointment tubes were discovered with fake QR codes, confirming they were counterfeit. In compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1,288 tubes were seized, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)