Neuberg Launches Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Centre in Tiruchirappalli

Neuberg Diagnostics, in collaboration with Magnum Imaging and Diagnostics, has unveiled a state-of-the-art integrated facility in Tiruchirappalli. This partnership leverages Neuberg's international expertise in pathology and molecular diagnostics, alongside Magnum's proficiency in advanced radiology and imaging.

The newly launched Neuberg Magnum centre is a pioneering establishment for comprehensive and personalized healthcare, marking a significant milestone for the region. Tiruchirappalli City Municipal Corporation Mayor M U Anbalaagan inaugurated the center virtually, along with 14 satellite centers across the district.

GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, emphasized the center's role in advancing diagnostics with AI-enabled technology, genomics, and metabolomics. The facility aims to enhance early detection, disease monitoring, and wellness screening for all age groups, thereby strengthening its footprint across the state with numerous integrated diagnostic centers and collection points.

