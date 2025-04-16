Kenya Strengthens Community Health Systems To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

Kenya is intensifying its efforts toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by reinforcing community-based healthcare systems and shifting focus toward preventive and primary healthcare. This strategic realignment was highlighted by Principal Secretary in the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, during her address at the Nation Health Summit, a key event bringing together health sector stakeholders, government officials, development partners, and policy experts.

Speaking at the summit, Muthoni emphasized that the country’s UHC journey hinges on building resilient health systems that begin at the grassroots level. She noted that empowering Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and enhancing primary healthcare infrastructure are at the heart of Kenya’s transformative health agenda.

“Kenya’s UHC journey is built on the foundation of strong community systems. By prioritizing primary healthcare, empowering our Community Health Promoters, and promoting preventive health, we are laying the groundwork for a resilient and inclusive health system that leaves no one behind,” said Muthoni.

Community Health Promoters at the Core of Health Delivery

Community Health Promoters, formerly known as Community Health Volunteers, have taken on an increasingly central role in delivering basic healthcare services directly to households. These health workers are now officially recognized, trained, and equipped with essential tools including digital devices to facilitate real-time data collection and reporting from the field.

The CHPs serve as the first point of contact in many rural and underserved communities, where access to hospitals or clinics is limited. Their roles include conducting household health assessments, promoting maternal and child health, administering basic treatments, and spreading awareness on sanitation, nutrition, and disease prevention.

This shift in focus toward community-level interventions aligns with global best practices in achieving UHC. According to the Ministry of Health, strengthening community health systems not only improves access to services but also enhances early detection of illnesses and reduces the burden on higher-level health facilities.

Preventive Healthcare and Hygiene Education Take Center Stage

The summit highlighted the urgent need to prioritize preventive care strategies over curative approaches. Key areas of discussion included disease surveillance, personal hygiene, environmental sanitation, vaccination campaigns, and health education.

Stakeholders at the summit also acknowledged the critical role of public participation in promoting a health-conscious society. Muthoni reiterated the government’s commitment to increasing investments in behavior change communication programs to encourage healthier lifestyles and early health-seeking behaviors.

Progress and Challenges on the Road to UHC

The Nation Health Summit served as a platform to reflect on the progress made so far in implementing UHC reforms under the current administration. Kenya has witnessed significant milestones, such as the launch of the Primary Healthcare Fund and the registration of millions of citizens under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). These financial reforms aim to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for Kenyans and ensure that essential services are accessible regardless of income level.

Despite these gains, challenges remain. Many health facilities across counties still grapple with shortages of medical personnel, essential drugs, and diagnostic equipment. Inefficiencies in health supply chains and disparities in resource allocation continue to affect the quality of services, especially in remote regions.

Building Trust Through Transparency and Public Engagement

The Principal Secretary called on all health sector players to work collaboratively in building a health system that inspires public trust. She stressed that transparency, accountability, and inclusive dialogue are essential in addressing the gaps and sustaining the momentum toward UHC.

“We must ensure that every Kenyan, regardless of their background or location, has access to quality, affordable, and timely healthcare. Strengthening community health systems is not just a policy priority—it’s a moral imperative,” she stated.

Looking Ahead

As Kenya advances toward its 2030 UHC goals, the government plans to scale up the deployment of CHPs, digitize health records at the community level, and expand coverage under the new health insurance framework. Additionally, cross-sector collaboration with non-governmental organizations, private sector partners, and international donors will remain critical in mobilizing resources and technical expertise.

The Nation Health Summit concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to rally behind the national UHC agenda, innovate for efficiency, and ensure that health remains a top priority in Kenya’s development blueprint.

With continued commitment and strategic investment, Kenya’s vision of a robust, inclusive, and community-centered health system is steadily becoming a reality.