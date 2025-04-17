Colombia's Battle Against Yellow Fever Outbreak
Colombia has declared a health emergency due to a surge in yellow fever cases, with 74 infections and 34 deaths reported since last year. The epidemic has significantly impacted the Tolima region, with 22 cases recorded. The disease is spread by mosquito bites, posing a severe public health challenge.
The Colombian government has raised alarms by declaring a national health emergency following a notable escalation in yellow fever cases across the country.
Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo reported 74 confirmed cases and 34 fatalities since the previous year. The viral disease, transmitted via bites from Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes, has particularly affected the Tolima region in central-west Colombia, with 22 cases recorded.
This situation underscores an urgent call for public health interventions and preventive measures to curb the spread of this potentially fatal viral disease.
