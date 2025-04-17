Revolutionizing Healthcare: ESIC Hospitals Partner with Ayushman Bharat
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that ESIC beneficiaries can soon access free medical care in Ayushman Bharat-empanelled hospitals. This initiative is part of a broader government effort to enhance social security and healthcare accessibility for common and middle-class people in India. The new ESIC hospital in Ranchi exemplifies these efforts.
- Country:
- India
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced Thursday that beneficiaries of the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon have access to free medical care in hospitals affiliated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This government initiative aims to bolster social security and simplify life for common and middle-class citizens.
The ESIC currently offers free treatment to around 18 crore individuals, encompassing approximately 3.77 crore families across 165 hospitals and over 1,500 dispensaries nationwide. With the inclusion of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, healthcare access is set to expand significantly.
Dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a new 220-bed ESIC hospital in Ranchi, a modern facility constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore. It signifies a milestone in strengthening healthcare delivery within the Employees' State Insurance Scheme in Jharkhand, an official stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Kidney Health Awareness: Insights from Manipal Hospitals
SC asks Jharkhand government to ensure supply to hospitals during planned power cuts during Ram Navami.
World-Class Expertise Strengthens CARE Hospitals: Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri Joins as Senior Orthopaedic Consultant
Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Gaza Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals Unveils Alarming HoN 2025 Insights, Urging Preventive Healthcare