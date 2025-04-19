Raising Awareness for Antenatal Hydronephrosis: Early Detection and Management

Medical professionals emphasize increasing awareness about antenatal hydronephrosis, a condition characterized by fetal kidney swelling due to urine accumulation. With early detection via ultrasound, it's highly manageable with appropriate monitoring, say experts.

Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha from Mednata-The Medicity explains that though antenatal hydronephrosis occurs in about 1-2% of pregnancies, advancements in prenatal imaging and pediatric care have improved diagnostic precision and treatment outcomes.

Experts recommend that expectant parents collaborate closely with healthcare providers. Emotional support and medical guidance are vital, and ongoing research continues to improve management techniques, ensuring most affected infants grow up with normal kidney function.

(With inputs from agencies.)