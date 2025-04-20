Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: Video Sparks Action Against Hospital Staff

A shocking video from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has led to serious repercussions after a septuagenarian was seen being forcibly dragged by two men. The troubling incident prompted an immediate FIR and subsequent notices to the doctor allegedly involved and a senior health official.

The incident, occurring on April 17, involved 70-year-old Uddhav Singh Joshi, who had visited for his wife's medical appointment. Joshi claimed Dr Rajesh Mishra slapped and kicked him after a dispute concerning waiting in line escalated. Contradicting this, civil surgeon GL Ahirwar maintained overcapacity caused a queue violation by Joshi, prompting the doctor's intervention.

The health department has demanded answers, issuing a notice to Dr Mishra with a 24-hour deadline, while a 'zero FIR' has been lodged against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further actions are being taken as calls for accountability continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)