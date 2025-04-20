Left Menu

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: Video Sparks Action Against Hospital Staff

An incident involving a 70-year-old being dragged by hospital staff in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has resulted in FIRs and notices. Accusations against a doctor and the waiting queue clash sparked the issue. Health authorities have initiated investigations and recommended actions against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatapur | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:21 IST
Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: Video Sparks Action Against Hospital Staff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking video from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has led to serious repercussions after a septuagenarian was seen being forcibly dragged by two men. The troubling incident prompted an immediate FIR and subsequent notices to the doctor allegedly involved and a senior health official.

The incident, occurring on April 17, involved 70-year-old Uddhav Singh Joshi, who had visited for his wife's medical appointment. Joshi claimed Dr Rajesh Mishra slapped and kicked him after a dispute concerning waiting in line escalated. Contradicting this, civil surgeon GL Ahirwar maintained overcapacity caused a queue violation by Joshi, prompting the doctor's intervention.

The health department has demanded answers, issuing a notice to Dr Mishra with a 24-hour deadline, while a 'zero FIR' has been lodged against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further actions are being taken as calls for accountability continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025