Harassment in Hospital Billing: A Call for Reform
The Delhi High Court ruled that harassment during insurance claim approvals in hospitals can warrant compensation but is not a criminal offense. The Court highlighted the need for authorities to address frequent patient harassment and improve the bill settlement and discharge processes.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued a significant ruling, declaring that while harassment faced by clients during the insurance claims process in hospitals is a valid ground for compensation, it does not constitute a criminal offense.
However, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted the frequent occurrence of patient harassment in the settlement of final bills, urging authorities to address inefficiencies in bill settlement and patient discharge procedures. This observation stemmed from a lawyer's 2013 case against a private hospital for alleged cheating and wrongful restraint.
The court acknowledged the trauma patients experience due to procedural delays and highlighted the pressing need for regulatory intervention to formulate a more streamlined discharge process, involving state and central governments along with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Scrutinizes 'Cryptic' Order in Land Compensation Case
Tribunal Rejects Compensation Claim in Hydraulic Operator's Tragic Death
Tribunal Seeks Compensation Details for Narela Fire Victims
NGT Demands Compensation Details for Narela Factory Fire Victims
Supreme Court Calls for Re-Evaluation of Insurance Compensation by NCDRC