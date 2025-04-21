Left Menu

Revamping India's Health Sector: From Underutilized Funds to Revolutionary Reforms

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda criticized states for underutilizing allocated health funds and emphasized the need for improved healthcare infrastructure. Speaking at the Civil Services Day, he highlighted administrative inadequacies and stressed capacity building. Nadda praised India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and called for better public awareness of government health offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:00 IST
Revamping India's Health Sector: From Underutilized Funds to Revolutionary Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has expressed significant concern over the underutilisation of health funds by states. He urged immediate action to improve healthcare infrastructure while chairing a session at the 17th Civil Services Day. Nadda warned against the misconception that financial resources are scarce, citing delays in tendering and equipment procurement.

Nadda pointed to the lack of proper training among health officials as a barrier to effective healthcare program implementation. He called for comprehensive administrative reform and better training. The minister also praised India's comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination initiative and advocated for increased investments in grassroots healthcare workers, such as ASHA workers.

In a broader discussion, Nadda noted the importance of preventive healthcare and announced future goals, including the dissemination of 157 free medicines at Primary Health Centres and the enhancement of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He advocated for cross-sector collaboration to tackle global health challenges like antimicrobial resistance, with significant attention given to the forthcoming national action plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025