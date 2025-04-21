Revamping India's Health Sector: From Underutilized Funds to Revolutionary Reforms
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda criticized states for underutilizing allocated health funds and emphasized the need for improved healthcare infrastructure. Speaking at the Civil Services Day, he highlighted administrative inadequacies and stressed capacity building. Nadda praised India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and called for better public awareness of government health offerings.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has expressed significant concern over the underutilisation of health funds by states. He urged immediate action to improve healthcare infrastructure while chairing a session at the 17th Civil Services Day. Nadda warned against the misconception that financial resources are scarce, citing delays in tendering and equipment procurement.
Nadda pointed to the lack of proper training among health officials as a barrier to effective healthcare program implementation. He called for comprehensive administrative reform and better training. The minister also praised India's comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination initiative and advocated for increased investments in grassroots healthcare workers, such as ASHA workers.
In a broader discussion, Nadda noted the importance of preventive healthcare and announced future goals, including the dissemination of 157 free medicines at Primary Health Centres and the enhancement of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He advocated for cross-sector collaboration to tackle global health challenges like antimicrobial resistance, with significant attention given to the forthcoming national action plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
