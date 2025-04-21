FHRAI Leads the Way in 'Harit Yoga' Movement Ahead of IDY 2025 Celebrations

In a dynamic show of support for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to bring the life-enhancing benefits of yoga to every corner of the country, the private sector is stepping up like never before. A standout example is the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), which has unveiled its early and enthusiastic participation in the Ministry of Ayush’s "Harit Yoga" initiative in the lead-up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

This year marks a milestone—the 10th anniversary of IDY—and the Ministry of Ayush has rolled out ten Signature Activities to mark the occasion. Harit Yoga, a unique blend of wellness and environmental consciousness, is one of the flagship initiatives. It aims not only to spread awareness of yoga but also to encourage a harmonious and sustainable relationship with nature.

FHRAI’s Harit Yoga Line-Up: A National Footprint

FHRAI, India’s apex body representing the hospitality sector, has committed to organizing a series of impactful Harit Yoga events across the country. These events aim to engage diverse groups—ranging from wellness seekers to hospitality professionals and students—in a holistic experience that goes beyond the mat.

Here are the major events planned by FHRAI as part of their Harit Yoga celebrations:

🔹 Yoga Retreat at Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi, Maharashtra – 22nd April 2025 Set against the lush green backdrop of the Sahyadri Hills, this immersive retreat will offer participants a chance to deeply reconnect with nature and inner self. Activities will blend traditional yoga with eco-conscious practices such as forest walks, nature meditations, and interactive workshops on sustainable living.

🔹 Campus Event at FHRAI Institute of Hospitality Management, Greater Noida – 29th April 2025 This engaging event will bring yoga and green consciousness to the future leaders of India’s hospitality sector. The FHRAI-IHM campus will host workshops on the integration of yoga in hospitality management, sessions on climate-resilient lifestyles, and student-led campaigns promoting eco-sustainability.

🔹 Urban Wellness Celebration at JW Marriott, Bangalore – 17th May 2025 This high-profile event in the tech capital will spotlight the importance of mindfulness in fast-paced urban living. Through a blend of yoga sessions, panel discussions, and community clean-up drives, this flagship event will bring together wellness experts, hospitality leaders, and civic influencers.

Beyond Symbolism: A Commitment to a Greener Future

According to Ms. Payal Swami, Assistant Secretary General of FHRAI, these events are not mere symbolic gestures. “We at FHRAI take great pride in aligning with the government’s call for a healthier, greener, and more mindful India. Our members are not only participating but are taking ownership of the movement. Harit Yoga is a beautiful convergence of wellness and environmental stewardship, and we are all-in,” she stated.

As Harit Yoga gains momentum, FHRAI is setting a precedent for the private sector’s role in nation-building through collaborative social action. Their proactive stance is inspiring hospitality establishments across India to not only promote yoga but also embed eco-friendly practices into their operations and community engagement.

Global Participation Adds Momentum

What began as a national initiative is now gaining international traction. Over the past two weeks, Harit Yoga activities have started to receive global attention, with wellness centers, yoga communities, and environmental NGOs in countries like Japan, the UK, and Australia expressing interest in participating. The Ministry of Ayush expects this wave of participation to grow exponentially as IDY 2025 approaches.

These events under the Harit Yoga banner often include much more than yoga postures—they extend into tree planting, beach clean-ups, water conservation drives, plastic reduction initiatives, and educational workshops that address the pressing issues of climate change and ecological imbalance.

Yoga as a Way of Life

With a focus on integrating yoga into everyday life, Harit Yoga underscores the broader philosophy that true wellness includes the well-being of the planet. By promoting environmentally responsible behaviors alongside spiritual and physical wellness, this initiative hopes to foster a culture of mindful living.

As the countdown to IDY 2025 continues, FHRAI’s robust participation in Harit Yoga stands as a powerful example of how industry and government can work together to elevate not just public health but also environmental awareness. This collaboration could well become a model for future public-private partnerships centered on sustainability and wellness.

Stay tuned for more updates as FHRAI and its partners roll out a full calendar of inclusive, inspiring, and impactful yoga-centric events across the country and beyond.