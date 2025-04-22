Major Pharma Recalls: Dr Reddy's and Lupin Face Setbacks in US
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin are recalling products from the US market due to labelling and manufacturing issues. Dr Reddy's is withdrawing Levetiracetam due to a labelling error, while Lupin recalls clomiPRAMINE due to impurities. The recalls were mandated by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin have announced recalls of certain products in the US market, prompted by labelling and manufacturing discrepancies, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Dr Reddy's is withdrawing 4,010 bags of Levetiracetam injection due to a labelling error, which misrepresented the concentration on the package. The recall was deemed a Class 1, meant for issues that could lead to serious health problems.
Meanwhile, Lupin is pulling back 2,724 bottles of their antidepressant medication due to impurity concerns. This recall was classified as Class II by the USFDA and initiated to ensure patient safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
