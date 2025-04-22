Left Menu

Final Farewell to Pope Francis: A Historic Moment

Pope Francis will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica, allowing the public to pay their final respects. Visitors can come on designated days and times, as announced by the Vatican. The pontiff passed away at the age of 88, marking the end of an era.

The Vatican has announced that St. Peter's Basilica will open its doors from Wednesday to Friday for the public to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

The pontiff's body will lie in state inside his coffin, allowing Catholic faithful and the general public to visit.

Visitation hours are set from 11:00 am to midnight on Wednesday, 7:00 am to midnight on Thursday, and 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Friday, offering a historic moment of reflection and farewell.

