Tragedy Strikes Polio Vaccination Team in Balochistan

In Pakistan's Balochistan province, two security personnel were killed while guarding a polio vaccination team, highlighting ongoing threats against health workers. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, yet militants often oppose polio drives. Authorities assure stronger security measures to continue efforts against polio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two security personnel lost their lives while shielding a polio vaccination team in Balochistan, Pakistan. The attack, carried out by unidentified gunmen in Mastung district, underscores persistent dangers faced by health workers combating polio in the region.

No militants have taken responsibility for this assault, although such attacks are common as extremist groups regard polio vaccination campaigns as un-Islamic. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan's government strongly condemned the violence, vowing to continue eradicating polio with increased security for the teams.

While a new polio case was reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the broader campaign, spanning April 21-27, remains resolute despite these challenges. Pakistan, alongside Afghanistan, struggles with polio endemism, as confirmed by the World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

