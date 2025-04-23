Left Menu

India Unveils Indigenous HPV Test Kits for Cervical Cancer Screenings

India launched its indigenously developed HPV test kits to screen for cervical cancer. Supported by the Department of Biotechnology, these cost-effective kits target common cancer-causing HPV types. They aim to enhance national screening programs and reduce India's cervical cancer mortality, which accounts for 25% of global cases.

In a significant move for healthcare, India launched its indigenously developed HPV test kits to screen for cervical cancer on Wednesday. These kits, a product of the Department of Biotechnology's Grand Challenges India partnership, offer a cost-effective and resource-efficient solution tailored for Indian healthcare needs.

The initiative, backed by eminent institutions like AIIMS Delhi and research labs in collaboration with WHO, aims to address the high incidence of cervical cancer in India. With one in five women globally suffering from the disease being Indian, there's an urgent need for improved screening and early detection methods.

Former AIIMS department head Dr. Neerja Bhatla emphasized the kits' efficiency, targeting the most common cancer-causing HPV types. The use of sensitive RTPCR-based diagnostics could enhance screening accuracy compared to traditional methods, aligning with WHO's global goals to screen 70% of eligible women by 2030.

