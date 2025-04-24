Left Menu

Novavax Booster's Fate in Limbo: FDA Considers Approval Amid Controversy

The FDA is considering the approval of the Novavax COVID-19 booster after delays amid controversy over its non-mRNA design. Many rely on it as an alternative to mRNA vaccines. Advocacy continues as current supplies expire, highlighting its crucial role for those with long COVID.

This week, the fate of the Novavax COVID-19 booster in the U.S. got a hopeful update, as the FDA indicated potential approval despite initial doubts cast by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Novavax vaccine, notable for its non-mRNA design, has faced scrutiny but remains the sole alternative for those opposed to mRNA options.

Novavax, since its 2022 Emergency Use Authorization, has awaited formal FDA approval, now contingent on further clinical data. Proponents, including long COVID sufferers, urge approval citing fewer side effects compared to mRNA vaccines, which can pose issues due to their delivery mechanism.

With supplies dwindling before their April 30 expiration, advocates push for timely access. Delays attributed to bureaucratic inertia have sparked debate. Vaccine experts defend Novavax's single-antigen design, countering Kennedy's criticism, which has fueled ongoing apprehensions about vaccine access and safety.

