Misinformation and Misuse: The Hidden Battles of Teenage Pregnancy in Bolivia

In Bolivia, a country where teenage pregnancy rates are among the highest in the Americas, cultural and legislative roadblocks persist for young girls seeking abortions. Kasandra, a teenager who became pregnant at 15 due to rape, represents a troubling trend in these statistics.

Faced with misinformation on social media and obstructive legal frameworks, Kasandra's experience reveals the broader struggle for reproductive rights in Bolivia. While abortion is legally permitted in cases of rape or incest, many young girls find themselves ensnared in a web of misleading information, religious pressures, and societal stigma.

Activists emphasize the urgent need for comprehensive sex education and legal accountability for those who obstruct access to healthcare. Efforts to introduce sex education in Bolivian schools have been thwarted by conservative forces, leaving young women like Kasandra without critical information and support.

