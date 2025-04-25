Left Menu

Nubank's Ambitious Expansion into Mexico

Nubank, a leading digital lender, announced that its subsidiary in Mexico has received regulatory approval to begin transitioning into a full-service bank. The development marks a significant step in Nubank's expansion, with a testing phase set to evaluate systems and processes before final regulatory authorization is granted.

Updated: 25-04-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:22 IST
Nubank, recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing digital lenders, is set to expand its operations in Mexico after receiving regulatory approval from the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission.

Nu Holdings, listed and operating Nubank, detailed in a securities filing that the subsidiary, Nu Mexico, will enter a critical testing phase. This phase is essential to evaluate the systems and processes employed in their operations.

Final authorization from regulators is anticipated once the testing phase is successfully completed, marking an ambitious expansion for Nubank in the Latin American banking sector.

