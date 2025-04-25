Nubank's Ambitious Expansion into Mexico

Nubank, recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing digital lenders, is set to expand its operations in Mexico after receiving regulatory approval from the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission.

Nu Holdings, listed and operating Nubank, detailed in a securities filing that the subsidiary, Nu Mexico, will enter a critical testing phase. This phase is essential to evaluate the systems and processes employed in their operations.

Final authorization from regulators is anticipated once the testing phase is successfully completed, marking an ambitious expansion for Nubank in the Latin American banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)