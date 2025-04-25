U.S. Funding Cuts Create a 'Perfect Storm' for Malaria Programs in Africa

The U.S. decision to withdraw funding has severely impacted malaria prevention programs across Africa, putting millions at risk. In western Kenya, the cancellation of Indoor Residual Spraying has left residents vulnerable to a malaria surge with the impending rainy season.

Experts, such as Daniel Ngamije from WHO, warn that these cuts could reverse years of progress in combating malaria, a disease that remains preventable and curable. They emphasize the risks posed by factors such as climate change and resistance.

Health programs previously backed by U.S. aid have had their operations disrupted, leaving significant gaps in efforts to control the disease. The situation mirrors pandemic-related disruptions, further emphasizing the need for renewed focus and funding to prevent a resurgence.

