U.S. Funding Cuts Create a 'Perfect Storm' for Malaria Programs in Africa
U.S. funding cuts have severely disrupted malaria prevention efforts in Africa, threatening to reverse progress against the disease. Reduced support led to the cancellation of key initiatives like Indoor Residual Spraying in Kenya, risking an increase in malaria cases amid challenges like climate change, resistance, and conflict.
The U.S. decision to withdraw funding has severely impacted malaria prevention programs across Africa, putting millions at risk. In western Kenya, the cancellation of Indoor Residual Spraying has left residents vulnerable to a malaria surge with the impending rainy season.
Experts, such as Daniel Ngamije from WHO, warn that these cuts could reverse years of progress in combating malaria, a disease that remains preventable and curable. They emphasize the risks posed by factors such as climate change and resistance.
Health programs previously backed by U.S. aid have had their operations disrupted, leaving significant gaps in efforts to control the disease. The situation mirrors pandemic-related disruptions, further emphasizing the need for renewed focus and funding to prevent a resurgence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bamboo Cultivation: The Green Solution to Climate Change Advocated by Maharashtra's Pasha Patel
WHO Races Against Time to Prevent Dengue Outbreak in Myanmar Camps
WHO warns of severe disruptions to health services amid funding cuts
Egg Prices Soar: A Record-High Despite Wholesale Drop
WHO Warns of Severe Health System Disruptions Due to ODA Suspensions in 70% of Countries