Left Menu

U.S. Funding Cuts Create a 'Perfect Storm' for Malaria Programs in Africa

U.S. funding cuts have severely disrupted malaria prevention efforts in Africa, threatening to reverse progress against the disease. Reduced support led to the cancellation of key initiatives like Indoor Residual Spraying in Kenya, risking an increase in malaria cases amid challenges like climate change, resistance, and conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:02 IST
U.S. Funding Cuts Create a 'Perfect Storm' for Malaria Programs in Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. decision to withdraw funding has severely impacted malaria prevention programs across Africa, putting millions at risk. In western Kenya, the cancellation of Indoor Residual Spraying has left residents vulnerable to a malaria surge with the impending rainy season.

Experts, such as Daniel Ngamije from WHO, warn that these cuts could reverse years of progress in combating malaria, a disease that remains preventable and curable. They emphasize the risks posed by factors such as climate change and resistance.

Health programs previously backed by U.S. aid have had their operations disrupted, leaving significant gaps in efforts to control the disease. The situation mirrors pandemic-related disruptions, further emphasizing the need for renewed focus and funding to prevent a resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025