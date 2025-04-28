Swift Action by MP Dr Hemant Savara Saves Road Accident Victim

In a commendable act of civic responsibility, Palghar MP Dr Hemant Savara swiftly administered first aid to a woman who had been in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The incident was captured in a viral video, which shows Dr Savara stopping his vehicle to provide urgent care.

Dr Savara ingeniously used materials found at the scene, such as cardboard and wood, alongside handkerchiefs supplied by his entourage, to stabilize the woman, who appeared to suffer from a leg fracture.

He ensured the victim was relocated to a nearby hospital using his vehicle for efficient treatment follow-up. Officials confirm that her condition is stable as she receives ongoing medical care.

