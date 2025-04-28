Left Menu

Swift Action by MP Dr Hemant Savara Saves Road Accident Victim

Palghar MP Dr Hemant Savara provided immediate medical assistance to a woman injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. He utilized available resources to administer first aid for a suspected leg fracture. The injured woman was transported safely to a hospital and is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:34 IST
Swift Action by MP Dr Hemant Savara Saves Road Accident Victim
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable act of civic responsibility, Palghar MP Dr Hemant Savara swiftly administered first aid to a woman who had been in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The incident was captured in a viral video, which shows Dr Savara stopping his vehicle to provide urgent care.

Dr Savara ingeniously used materials found at the scene, such as cardboard and wood, alongside handkerchiefs supplied by his entourage, to stabilize the woman, who appeared to suffer from a leg fracture.

He ensured the victim was relocated to a nearby hospital using his vehicle for efficient treatment follow-up. Officials confirm that her condition is stable as she receives ongoing medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025