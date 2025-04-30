Delhi's Health Overhaul: Transforming Hospital Services

The Delhi Cabinet has greenlit a series of transformative health sector reforms. On Tuesday, the cabinet unveiled plans to significantly boost service delivery and infrastructure within government hospitals. Central to these efforts is the establishment of a price monitoring and resource unit.

Key reforms also focus on the outsourcing of OPD and IPD registration processes, along with diagnostic services, to streamline operations. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh expressed optimism about these measures, noting their potential to enhance healthcare infrastructure throughout the capital.

The reform agenda, which emphasizes price regulation, operational outsourcing, and the adoption of public-private partnership models for diagnostics, underscores the government's renewed commitment to healthcare delivery and governance. Minister Singh reaffirmed the government's dedication to equipping hospitals with the best possible facilities.

