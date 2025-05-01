Snake in the Pot: Bihar's Mid-Day Meal Horror

In a shocking incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, issuing notices to the Bihar government and Patna police. This action comes after reports emerged of over 100 children falling ill from a mid-day meal at a government school.

The alarming detail of the incident involves a cook allegedly serving food that had a dead snake removed from it. The NHRC has asked for a report within two weeks, focusing on the health status of the affected children and any potential human rights violations.

This incident, which took place in Mokama, Patna on April 24, led to significant unrest among villagers, who blocked roads in protest. Around 500 children had been served the tainted meal, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)