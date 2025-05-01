Maj Gen Lisamma PV: Leading the Charge in Military Nursing
Maj Gen Lisamma PV has taken over as Additional Director General of the Military Nursing Service in New Delhi, succeeding Maj Gen Sheena PD. An alumna of the School of Nursing in Jalandhar, she has a highly decorated career in both nursing and administration within the military.
New Delhi welcomed a new leader in military healthcare as Maj Gen Lisamma PV assumed the role of Additional Director General of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) on Thursday.
Hailing from Kollam district in Kerala, Maj Gen Lisamma PV brings a wealth of experience and education to the position, succeeding Maj Gen Sheena PD, who retired on April 30 after 40 years of service.
An alumna of the School of Nursing, Military Hospital, Jalandhar, Maj Gen Lisamma PV has expanded her expertise with degrees in arts, law, and hospital administration. Her career includes significant roles such as Principal College of Nursing at the Command Hospital Air Force in Bangalore and Brigadier MNS at the Integrated HQ of the Ministry of Defence. Known for her commitment to evidence-based practices, her leadership continues to be recognized and appreciated.
