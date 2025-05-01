Breakthrough TB Diagnostic Tech Revolutionizes Healthcare

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken a significant step by transferring a groundbreaking diagnostic technology for tuberculosis (TB) to Meril Diagnostics. This advancement, set for large-scale commercial production, is poised to enhance rapid TB detection across the country.

Developed by the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, North East, this CRISPR-Cas-based technology stands out for its ultra-sensitive and rapid detection capabilities. Entirely conceptualized through the collaboration of experts in molecular biology, engineering, and software development, it marks a stride toward affordable and scalable diagnostics, crucial for underserved regions.

Principal Investigator Dr. Md Atique Ahmed emphasized the innovation's role in bridging high-end molecular biology with practical field utility. The technology aims to bolster India's strategy to identify and treat all TB cases, aligning with the nation's goal of eliminating the disease.

