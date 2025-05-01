Left Menu

Breakthrough TB Diagnostic Tech Revolutionizes Healthcare

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully transferred an indigenously developed CRISPR-Cas-based diagnostic technology for TB to Meril Diagnostics for commercial production. This innovation, aimed at rapid TB detection, is a pivotal step in India's ambitious TB elimination strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:49 IST
Breakthrough TB Diagnostic Tech Revolutionizes Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken a significant step by transferring a groundbreaking diagnostic technology for tuberculosis (TB) to Meril Diagnostics. This advancement, set for large-scale commercial production, is poised to enhance rapid TB detection across the country.

Developed by the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, North East, this CRISPR-Cas-based technology stands out for its ultra-sensitive and rapid detection capabilities. Entirely conceptualized through the collaboration of experts in molecular biology, engineering, and software development, it marks a stride toward affordable and scalable diagnostics, crucial for underserved regions.

Principal Investigator Dr. Md Atique Ahmed emphasized the innovation's role in bridging high-end molecular biology with practical field utility. The technology aims to bolster India's strategy to identify and treat all TB cases, aligning with the nation's goal of eliminating the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025