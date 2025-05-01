Unraveling Consciousness: The Unexpected Role of the Sensory Zones

A groundbreaking study is challenging longstanding beliefs about where consciousness resides in the brain. Contrary to previous notions that the frontal brain areas foster consciousness, new evidence suggests it emerges from the sensory zones responsible for processing sight and sound.

Spanning 12 laboratories across the United States, Europe, and China, neuroscientists measured electrical, magnetic activity, and blood flow in the brains of 256 participants as they viewed images. The findings offer fresh insights into the neural foundations of consciousness.

Understanding the mechanics of consciousness has practical implications, especially for doctors making critical decisions regarding patients in comas or vegetative states. Research indicates some of these patients may experience covert consciousness, emphasizing the need for better detection and management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)