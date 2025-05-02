Left Menu

Assam's New Era of Veterinary Care

The Assam government plans to open three specialized pet care hospitals and five veterinary medical facilities statewide. These developments will be completed by 2025, as part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiative to enhance animal healthcare in key locations such as Guwahati, Bokakhat, and Dibrugarh.

Updated: 02-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance veterinary services, the Assam government will establish three specialized pet care hospitals along with five veterinary medical facilities across the state. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to improve the treatment infrastructure for animals.

''Specialised care for our furry friends is a priority,'' stated Chief Minister Sarma on a social media post. The plan for the pet care hospitals is an ambitious part of the government's healthcare provisions, set to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

The pet hospitals are strategically located in Guwahati, Bokakhat, and Dibrugarh, while the multi-care veterinary hospitals are being constructed in Kamrup, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, and Sivasagar. This comprehensive approach highlights Assam's commitment to animal welfare and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

