Tesla's European Sales Plummet Amid Increased Competition and Protests

Tesla's sales figures have taken a sharp dive across Europe, with Sweden reporting an 81% decrease, reaching the lowest point in over two years. The downtrend follows the rising popularity of Chinese electric vehicles and public protests against CEO Elon Musk's political stance.

The automaker has seen declining sales for four months in Europe, with the first quarter revealing a 37.2% slump in Tesla's sales, despite an overall 28% increase in fully-electric car sales. The launch of the updated Model Y in June could potentially alter this downward trajectory, but its impact remains to be seen.

Increased competition from both traditional automakers and new Chinese entrants poses a challenge to Tesla's technological edge. Meanwhile, Musk's controversial political engagements have caused reputational damage, with some consumers less inclined to purchase a Tesla, as shown by recent survey results.

(With inputs from agencies.)